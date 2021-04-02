Boaters rescued just in time as water overtakes vessel on Louisiana lake, officials say

Two men had to be rescued after a good Samaritan spotted their sinking boat near Lake Pontchartrain, according to the U.S. Coast Guard in New Orleans. Image courtesy of U.S. Coast Guard District 8

Two men had to be plucked from a sinking boat as water filled their vessel near Lake Pontchartrain early Thursday, according to Louisiana officials.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said it was a good Samaritan who alerted them to the 20-foot recreational boat that was half submerged with two mariners trapped on board. The onlooker spotted the men, who were seen waving their arms for help.

A helicopter unit and boat crew with Coast Guard Station New Orleans were dispatched to the struggling vessel, officials said.

One of the boaters was suffering from hypothermia and airlifted to University Medical Center New Orleans for treatment. A boat crew took the other man to Station New Orleans where he was treated by emergency medical staff.

Parts of southeastern Louisiana and coastal Mississippi were under a frost advisory Thursday night and early Friday, with temperatures dipping into the mid 30s, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. A wind advisory was also in effect.

“Remember to always check marine conditions before heading out into the waters,” forecasters wrote in a Twitter post, noting current hazardous conditions for small watercraft due to “strong winds and rough seas.”