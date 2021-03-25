Tornadoes rumble through Alabama as another round of storms threaten the South

Parts of the South are bracing for another round of severe storms that could bring dangerous wind, hail, rain and possible tornadoes, forecasters say. Image courtesy of the National Weather Service / Storm Prediction Center

Parts of the South are bracing for storms that could bring dangerous tornadoes, only a week after twisters wreaked havoc in several states.

A tornado watch was issued Thursday afternoon for parts of Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service in Jackson. Strong storms are forecast to move in later Thursday evening, bringing the potential for heavy rain, hail the size of tennis balls and wind gusts up to 80 mph.

A fast-moving tornado was confirmed near Moundville, Alabama, at 12:21 p.m. CT Thursday, weather officials said. Several homes and mobile homes in the area were damaged, but no one was hurt, ABC 33/40 news reported.

Parts of the South also remain under severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/JPWahU6crw — NWS Jackson MS (@NWSJacksonMS) March 25, 2021

A wind advisory is in effect for southwest Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through the evening, according to forecasters.

The line of storms come on the heels of a similar system that spawned more than two dozen tornadoes across several states last week, including northern Mississippi and Alabama.

A “moderate 4 out of 5 risk level” for storms is predicted through Thursday night in parts of the lower Mississippi Valley, from south of Jackson to north of Memphis and east of Birmingham and Huntsville, according to the National Weather Service.

Along the Mississippi Gulf Coast, Biloxi is at a level 3 “slight risk.” Local flood warnings have been issued for the Biloxi River and the Wolf Rivers, which is forecast to crest at 10.5 feet by Friday morning, according to emergency management officials in Harrison County.

Forecasters say the most intense “long tracked supercells” are capable of producing “violent tornadoes, very large hail and substantial damaging winds.”

“Thunderstorms will be fast moving, meaning it will be important to take action when warnings are issued and not wait to visually confirm the danger,” Bill Bunting, chief of forecast operations for the NOAA Storm Prediction Center, told Newsweek. “Also, multiple rounds of storms will affect some areas, and people should not lower their guard until all storms have passed.”

Bunting urged residents in the storm track to have a severe weather safety plan in place.

️ With storms developing across southeast LA and southern MS there is growing concern that storms could become severe. This area is being monitored for a possible watch. #LAWx #MSwx https://t.co/QXSgEyJjDM — NWS New Orleans (@NWSNewOrleans) March 25, 2021

The threat of severe storms in the region is expected to last into early Friday, forecasts show.