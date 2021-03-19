102-year-old World War II vet killed with axe in home invasion, California cops say

Youssef Mahboubianfard, 102, was a World War II veteran, his family said. Los Angeles police said they arrested Adam Dimmerman, 47, for murdering Mahboubianfard. Screengrab from NBC Los Angeles

A 102-year-old World War II veteran was killed in his California home on Thursday, according to his family.

Jason Shakib told KTLA that his grandfather Youssef Mahboubianfard was found stabbed to death in his garage in Encino. Police reported Mahboubianfard’s age as 100.

“I had no idea there was a guy with a machete running around killing people,” Shakib said. “He came to this country from Iran decades and decades ago and they’ve been living peacefully at Alonzo Place for 30 years.”

Los Angeles police said that Adam Dimmerman, 47, was arrested on charges of murder and assault with a deadly weapon. His bail was set at $2 million, officials said.

Police said officers responded to a report on Thursday morning of an assault on Coronet Drive in Encino and took Dimmerman into custody. An axe and knife were discovered at the scene and the victim had “minor injuries” that didn’t need treatment, police said.

According to authorities, officers then responded to a report on Alonzo Place around 12:50 p.m. and found an elderly man “with numerous contusions and lacerations inside his residence.”

Mahboubianfard was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Det. Steve Castro told the Los Angeles Times that Mahboubianfard was bludgeoned to death and his injuries were “consistent with those inflicted by the same blunt weapon used on Coronet Drive.”

Castro said detectives are “confident” that Dimmerman committed both crimes and “probably” killed Mahboubianfard before attacking the second victim, according to the publication. Detectives haven’t determined a motive and Dimmerman doesn’t appear to have ties to Mahboubianfard or the other victim, Castro said.