Teen reels in massive bass in Texas. He joined a small group of anglers with his feat

Trace Jansen’s 15.32-pound bass breaks a lake record that had stood since 1993. Photo from Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page

A fishing record at one Texas lake was broken for the first time in almost three decades by a 15-year-old on Sunday.

Trace Jansen reeled in a 15.32-pound bass, the heaviest largemouth bass ever caught at Lake Travis, northwest of Austin, the Texas Parks and Wildlife organization said. His catch broke the lake record, set in 1993, by more than a pound, the organization said.

“She was tired from spawning but she fought good for about 10 seconds, then I got her to the boat,” Jansen told USA Today Sports.

The teen joined a small group of anglers in Texas who have caught bass weighing 13 pounds or more this year.

His catch is the 12th Legacy Class largemouth bass to have been caught in 2021 in the Toyota ShareLunker program, USA Today said.

“Out of the millions of bass anglers in Texas, only a select few have ever crossed the 13-pound threshold,” the program website said.

Last week, Texas anglers Brett Cannon of Willis and Casey Sobczak of Spring reeled in two ShareLunkers from the same lake in Ballinger — Cannon’s weighing 14.4 pounds and Sobczak’s weighing 14.2 pounds, McClatchy News reported.

ShareLunker’s are largemouth bass weighing at least 8 pounds or 24 inches in length.

The ShareLunker season runs through March 31.