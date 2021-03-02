A Quaker snack is recalled in Florida, California, North Carolina and 18 other states

Another packaging mistake leading to a possibly “serious or life threatening” food allergy danger caused Quaker to recall 3.03-ounce bags of its Quaker Rice Crisps Sweet Barbecue Flavor.

Bags with a best by date of May 29, 2021, and lot No. MAY29213M21 might have crisps with soy, an allergen undeclared among the ingredients. No problem for most people, but potentially a major problem for people with a soy allergy.

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product contained inside the recalled bags,” the company-written, FDA-posted recall alert says.

The 4,550 bags went to stores in 21 states: Florida, California, North Carolina, Missouri, Georgia, Illinois, Idaho, Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New York, Nevada, Oregon, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

Those who need to return the crisps can do so at the store of purchase. Those with questions can call Quaker at 800-367-6287, Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST, Monday-Friday).