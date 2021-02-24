Missing California woman found dead below Grand Canyon lookout, officials say

National Park Service officials found the body of a missing California woman 300 feet below the rim of a Grand Canyon overlook Tuesday, officials said. NPS Photo

A California woman was found dead in the Grand Canyon a day after family members reported her missing, park officials said.

National Park Service officials discovered a body below a popular canyon overlook, Grand Canyon National Park officials said in a Tuesday news release. She was found at least 300 feet below the overlook rim, according to park officials.

The body was identified as 31-year-old Lillian Meyn from Woodside, California, officials said.

No other information on the incident was available Wednesday. The National Park Service and the Coconino Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

More than 800 people have died at the Grand Canyon, The Arizona Republic reported in May 2019. In an average year, about 12 people die in the canyon.

The Grand Canyon is a mile deep and can be up to 7,000 feet above sea level, according to the National Park Service. Visitors should always stay on trails and walkways, and know where the edge is.