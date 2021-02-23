Carjacker orders child out of car, drives off with family puppy, North Carolina cops say

A child and the puppy were in a Subaru at the Westgate Shopping Center in Asheville when a man ordered the child out and took the vehicle, police say. Street View image from Oct. 2015. © 2021 Google

A seemingly conscientious carjacker told a child to get out of a vehicle before stealing it Monday, but the family’s dog was trapped inside as the man drove off, according to Asheville police.

The combination carjacking/dog theft happened around 6 p.m. Monday at the Westgate Shopping Center on Asheville’s west side, police said in a new release.

“A child and the puppy were in the Subaru Impreza when a man came up to the vehicle and told the child to get out of the car,” police said in a Facebook post. “The child got out of the car and the man stole the vehicle with the puppy inside. The child was not physically injured.”

Police did not say how long the child was left standing in the parking lot until someone took notice. A website for the shopping center reports it has the “highest retail traffic counts in the Asheville area” at 96,000 vehicles per day.

The child’s age and name of the Subaru’s owner were also not released. The vehicle is described as a silver 2008 model, with a “Mama” sticker on the left side window and “Live Laugh Love” spelled out on the front, officials said.

“The puppy is a 7 week old pitbull/blue heeler/australian shepherd mix (and) is wearing a blue harness,” the release said.

Anyone who who sees the vehicle or the puppy is asked to call 828-252-1110.