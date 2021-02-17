National
Trump reacts to Rush Limbaugh death in first post-White House interview. ‘So gracious’
Former President Donald Trump spoke about the death of conservative radio personality Rush Limbaugh in his first interview since leaving the White House.
Rush Limbaugh, who became a conservative icon through his radio show, died Wednesday after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70.
Trump awarded Limbaugh with the Presidential Medal of Freedom last year after Limbaugh announced he had cancer.
“He was a fantastic man. He was a fantastic talent,” Trump said during a Fox News interview Wednesday. “People, whether they loved him or not, they respected him.”
Comments