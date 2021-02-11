Animal rights attorney sought hitman to kill husband’s girlfriend, Colorado cops say

Jennifer Emmi, a Colorado animal rights attorney, tried to hire a hitman to kill her husband’s girlfriend, police say. She calls it a “setup” in a jail interview. Screengrab from KDVR video

A Colorado animal rights attorney accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill her husband’s girlfriend calls it a “setup,” KDVR reports.

“I really do feel like I’m in some kind of nightmare TV show,” Jennifer Emmi, founder of the Animal Law Center, told the station. “This whole thing has just been a ridiculous course of events.”

Arrested Jan. 25, Emmi, 43, of Evergreen, faces numerous charges including conspiracy to commit murder, KUSA reported.

An affidavit says Emmi approached a ranch hand with an offer to kill her estranged husband’s girlfriend for as much as $100,000, KCNC reported. The ranch hand went to police.

Warned that her husband might also be killed, the affidavit says Emmi replied that she was “inclined to kill two birds with one stone, so to speak,” KUSA reported.

When investigators checked her computer, the affidavit says they found searches for “how to get rid of the other woman for good,” KCNC reported.

“I’ve always fought for the underdog and now I’m the underdog,” Emmi told KDVR. She blamed medication for a medical condition for things “I can’t believe came out of my mouth,” but denies trying to hire a hitman.

“All I can say is I want the truth to come out,” Emmi told the station. “The whole thing is crazy. I don’t want to hurt anyone.”

Colin Bresee, Emmi’s attorney, told KCNC that recordings of Emmi’s phone calls show that she told the purported hitman, “We are not going to do anything.”