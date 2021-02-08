Enormous diamondback rattlesnake has social media freaking out. Just how big is it?

One of the world’s largest eastern diamondback rattlesnakes is 7 feet long and weighs 20 pounds, and he lives at the Central Florida Zoo near Orlando. Facebook screenshot

A photo of one of the world’s largest rattlesnakes was shared days ago on Facebook, and it’s safe to say social media about lost its mind.

The super-sized snake lives in captivity in a Florida zoo, so the data is solid.

“Edgar was born at the Central Florida Zoo in 2001 and is currently around 19 years old. Diamondback rattlesnakes are the largest venomous snakes in North America and Edgar does an amazing job at showing off just how big they can get!” according to the Orianne Center For Indigo Conservation, which works in partnership with the zoo.

“He currently weighs around 20 pounds and is over 7 feet long, making him one of the largest living eastern diamondbacks in the world.”

For comparison purposes, 20 pounds is about the weight of a full-grown beagle, and 7 feet is near the length of a queen size bed.

Aside from his unusual size, Edgar sticks out for another reason — he is albino.

Eastern diamondback rattlesnakes typically grow to no more than 6 feet and 10 pounds, the zoo says.

As for age, 20 is about as old as they get, experts say, making Edgar well past retirement age.

The Orianne Center For Indigo Conservation shared the photo Feb. 4, and the post has racked up nearly 3,000 reactions, comments and shares. This includes a lot of commenters surprised to see a bare-handed zoo staffer holding the snake, even if he was using metal hook.

“Brave. Very very brave,” Patti Cotton wrote.

“Just fell over backwards,” Sharon Dillard said.

“There seriously needs to be a don’t look at before bedtime warning on this post!” Elizabeth Fletcher posted.

Eastern diamondbacks are described by the state as being “heavy-bodied,” but at least one person accused Edgar of being “morbidly obese.”

The most common question asked by commenters also had a surprising answer: Has Edgar ever bit anyone in 19 years?

“No, Edgar is very calm snake and his keepers take every precaution when handling him or any of our venomous snakes!” the zoo wrote.

“Diamondbacks are known for their potent venom, but like most snakes, they only bite as a last resort and will always try to escape first,” the zoo continued. “Their warning comes in the form of shaking their iconic rattle. ... Edgar is quite used to his keepers after many years with them and rarely rattles, even when being moved!”