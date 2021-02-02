Massive snowball fight at Virginia university blasted online for lack of face masks

A seemingly innocent campus snowball fight at Liberty University in Virginia is being blasted across the nation due to the lack of masks and other safety precautions required to stop the spread of COVID-19 Facebook screenshot

A seemingly innocent campus snowball fight at Liberty University in Virginia is being blasted on social media for ignoring COVID-19 safety protocols on a mass scale.

The university has posted multiple scenes of the Sunday affair on Facebook, showing hundreds of students involved did not wear a face mask or practice social distancing.

Among the participants was Liberty University President Jerry Prevo, who was photographed without a mask as he stood in a crowd, talking into a megaphone. The university of 110,000 students is based in Lynchburg, about 120 miles west of Richmond.

“The Great LU Snowball Battle of 2021 is in the books,” Prevo wrote on his Facebook page. “I loved introducing 3,000+ LU students to a taste of life in Alaska today... It was so much fun! LU students are the greatest students in the world!”

University officials contacted by McClatchy News Tuesday declined to comment on criticism of the event.

The school’s Facebook post about the snowball fight has gotten nearly 6,000 reactions and 4,000 comments since Sunday, many from people asking why precautions were ignored for such a large event.

“So when we click over to half a million dead of COVID we can thank you morons,” Clint WG wrote on the university’s Facebook page.

“Congratulations on becoming an international embarrassment L.U.,” Adam J. Barlow of the United Kingdom posted.

“’Snowball fight’ is a weird way to spell ‘super spreader event’,” James Avery wrote.

The event was planned, with a university Facebook post noting students were invited to “meet on the Academic Lawn at 2 p.m. for a snowball fight with President Jerry Prevo.”

Some among the thousands of commenters have come to the university’s defense, including several who identified themselves as students.

“No irresponsible display here. Just some innocent and safe fun. Everyone is layered up from the cold, wearing gloves for the snow, and hanging with the people they already live with,” one woman wrote.

“These are healthy people outdoors in a well ventilated area. Anyone not comfortable didn’t attend,” another wrote.