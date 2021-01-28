Two kids on a joyride lead police on slow-speed chase — in stolen RV, Montana cops say

Police detained a 12- and 13-year-old after they took someone’s RV for a joyride. When cops tried to stop them, they led the officers on a slow-speed chase. This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Officers arrived at an auto auction in Billings, Montana, on Tuesday after someone reported a couple of kids hijacked an RV, but they had no luck finding it at the time, police said..

A call came in a little over an hour later — a traffic complaint involving an RV, Brandon Wooley, administrative lieutenant for the Billings Police Department, told McClatchy News in an email.

Officers found the RV driving through Billings and tried to stop it, but instead they were led on a slow-speed chase, going about 35 mph, according to Wooley. After the RV crossed Interstate 90, Yellowstone County sheriff’s deputies stepped in to help, Wooley said.

Deputies deployed spike strips, disabling the RV. After the vehicle stopped, deputies detained two boys — one 12 and the other 13, according to Wooley.

No injuries were reported.

One of the boys was taken to a local clinic for evaluation and the other was released to his parents, Wooley said. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed, according to Wooley.