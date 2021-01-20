Here’s how NBA’s Golden State Warriors honor Kamala Harris on day she’s sworn in as VP

The Golden State Warriors honored new Vice President Kamala Harris on her historic day. Screen grab from @warriors video

History was made Wednesday when Kamala Harris was sworn in as the United States’ 49th vice president, the first African American and Asian American woman to serve in the role. And her hometown Golden State Warriors wanted to mark the occasion with an inspiring video dedicated to the new vice president.

The video follows a young girl, donning an oversized “Oakland Forever” jersey — a jersey that the Warriors will debut Wednesday night when they face the San Antonio Spurs — as she walks through the streets of the city as powerful snippets of Harris’ post-election speech play over the images.

“I am so proud to be a daughter of Oakland, California,” Harris said in the speech. “Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities. To the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message: Dream with ambition, lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not — simply because they’ve never seen it before.”

The Warriors sent the new VP a keepsake memento from her hometown: A vintage “We Believe” jersey the Warriors wore in the late 1990s.

Golden State star Stephen Curry autographed the jersey “To Kamala, Legendary VP, Bay Area to DC” and gave Harris a moving message: “Madame Vice President, I’m not saying you got to put this up in your office in the White House, but it’d probably be a good idea,” Curry said in the video. “Congratulations for blazing your own path. We are all rooting and supporting you the whole way.”

Beaming, the life-long Warriors fan and East Bay native stands by the jersey and thanks the team for the honor.

“This means so much to me,” she said. “I will proudly display this. In the office of the Vice President of the United States, an office I am about to occupy. I cannot thank you enough, and you always bring such joy and pride to me as a daughter of Oakland.”