How did deer’s antlers get stuck in Alabama fence? Better question: How’d it get out?

How does a deer get its head caught in an iron fence, and more importantly, how do you get it out. It wasn’t easy, Alabama rescuers say. Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division photo

An Alabama deer managed to do something this week that counts as both stupid and tough to accomplish without a lot of work.

It got its antlers stuck between the rails of an iron fence.

Alabama wildlife officials say it happened Thursday morning in a Montgomery neighborhood and they shared a photo confirming the “quandary” looked every bit as embarrassing as it sounds.

The deer was found seated on its rump, with its back to the fence and its antlers wedged between the narrowly spaced bars.

A concerned neighbor spotted the deer and called authorities. Among the rescuers showing up were the Humane Society and a Montgomery Fire/Rescue crew, which pried the bars apart using specialized lifesaving equipment.

“The jaws of life were used to efficiently free the young buck’s headgear from the metal fence,” the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries posted on Facebook. “He quickly left the scene before giving further details about the incident.”

Hundreds of people reacted to the division’s post Thursday, including some who couldn’t help but wonder how the deer got stuck. A few conspiracy theories also emerged.

“Did you interview the eye witnesses? Take DNA? Are you sure it’s an accident?” one woman asked.

One commenter wisely suggested the predicament could be chalked up to mating season for white-tail deer, known as the rut.

It peaks mid to late January and “adult bucks become much more aggressive,” according to the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“During this time, bucks mark and defend breeding territories by creating numerous rubs and scrapes within their home range. Rubs are both visual and scent signposts made by rubbing the antlers and forehead gland against small trees and saplings,” the department says.

So, one could assume the buck was energetically rubbing its antlers on the iron bars when things went very wrong. Or not.