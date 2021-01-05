‘Horrified’ family sees relative swept off rocks by heavy surf, California rescuers say

A 45-year-old Southern California man drowned Saturday after falling from rocks into heavy surf on a family visit to Mendocino Big River Headlands State Park. Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department

A 45-year-old visitor from Southern California fell from rocks into heavy surf Saturday on a Mendocino County beach in view of his “horrified” family, rescuers say.

Searchers on Jet Skis pulled David Reyes Juarez of Rancho Cucamonga from the ocean but could not revive him, The Press Democrat reported.

Juarez had been taking photos with his family at Portuguese Beach in Mendocino Big River Headlands State Park when powerful waves swept him away, an earlier story reported.

The Mendocino Voice reported that Juarez had fallen while trying to scramble down rocks to the ocean, however.

“The real tragedy was the victim’s family watching as a loved one was lost to the ocean,” Capt. Sayre Statham of the Mendocino Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement.

“We watched a horrified family get broken apart,” Statham said, according to the release. “We luckily got to go home and hug our families. I’m not sure if there are words that can give peace to the family, our local responders, or to stop this from happening again.”

Juarez, a longtime elementary school principal, had recently been promoted to assistant director of special education for the San Bernardino City Unified School District, reported the Sonoma Index-Tribune.

“He had a heart for helping all students, but David was fully bilingual, so he had a special place in his heart for English learners, because he was an English learner, so he really worked hard on behalf of those students — whether advocating for during management meetings or meeting with parents,” said Maria Garcia, district communications officer, according to the publication.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 3:43 p.m. and searched for Juarez in heavy surf with California State Parks lifeguards, the release says. Two Jet Skis and a swimmer searched the ocean while other rescuers searched on land.

“The ocean conditions were extreme,” said Fire Chief David Latoof, according to the release.

Two rescuers on a Jet Ski found Juarez and brought him to shore, but he could not be revived after 20 minutes of lifesaving efforts.

Firefighters urged visitors and residents to be wary around the ocean.

“It never ceases to surprise with its tremendous force,” the release says. “Sneaker waves are real and our rocky shore can be unforgiving.”

“Right now is a very active time in the ocean,” National Weather Service Meteorologist David King said, The Press Democrat reported. “But even in the more quiet periods, we would still say, ‘If you’re going into the ocean, use caution.’”