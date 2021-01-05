Cardi B says why she won’t let daughter listen to ‘WAP.’ ‘I don’t make music for kids’

Cardi B performs during the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Zilker Park on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Austin, Texas. Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP

Cardi B responded to criticism Monday about why she won’t let her 2-year-old daughter listen to her chart-topping song “WAP.”

The rapper was seen dancing and singing to “WAP” during an Instagram Live video on Dec. 31 when Kulture walked into the room. Cardi B quickly turned off the song as she realized her young daughter may hear its sexually explicit lyrics.

Some criticized Cardi B for the action, including one Twitter user saying she has “an agenda to push.”

Monday night, Cardi B responded with two tweets saying, “Ya need to stop with this already! I’m not JoJo Siwa,” mentioning the singer and dancer popular among children.

“I don’t make music for kids, I make music for adults,” Cardi B continued. “Parents are responsible on what their children listen to or see. I’m a very sexual person but not around my child, just like every other person should be.”

Cardi B has been on the receiving end of many critiques about “WAP” — her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion. Conservative pundits Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson are among those who have spoken out against Cardi B over the song’s explicit lyrics and music video.

She has previously defended the song, saying in an interview that “WAP” is “for adults.”

“WAP” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and was named by some outlets as the song of the year in 2020.

Cardi B had a follow-up tweet Monday night as she continued to explain why she won’t let Kulture listen to the hit song.

“There’s moms who are strippers...twerk all night for entertainment,” she began. “Does that mean they do it around their kids? No! Stop making this a debate. It’s pretty much common sense.”