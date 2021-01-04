Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

NBA star Anthony Davis sells scenic California mansion for $6.6M. Take a look inside

Davis’ former Westlake Village mansion.
Davis’ former Westlake Village mansion. Screen grab from Realtor.com

Anthony Davis’ breakout performance on New Year’s Day against the San Antonio Spurs wasn’t the only thing that deserves celebrating: The Los Angeles Lakers big man also sold his Westlake Village estate for $6.6 million at the close of 2020.

Anthony Davis house #1.jpg
The property comes complete with a backyard oasis Screen grab from Realtor.com

Davis wasn’t at the residence long: He bought the Mediterranean mansion in 2018 and shortly after was traded to the Lakers, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Anthony Davis house #5.jpg
Grand entrance Screen grab from Realtor.com

The 15,815-square-foot estate rests atop 2.3 privately gated acres inside North Ranch Country Club Estates, the listing says. With five bedrooms and 6.5 plus bathrooms, the picturesque house has everything from a full court indoor basketball area (complete with a scoreboard), to a theater, gourmet double island kitchen, library and a separate guest house.

Outside, a backyard oasis awaits with dual slides that feed into a cerulean blue swimming pool along with an outdoor kitchen, sunken trampoline and a fountain-fed spa. Stunning views of the rolling green hills offer a relaxation like no other, which appeared to be ideal for the 27-year-old NBA superstar who helped lead the Lakers to their first title in a decade in October.

Davis was acquired by the Lakers in 2019 after a multi-player deal in which Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart went to the New Orleans Pelicans. Before winning his first championship out West, Davis was a seven-time NBA All-Star who has been named to four All-NBA First Teams and four NBA All-Defensive Teams.

Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service