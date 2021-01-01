How can an island be growing in lava lake atop Hawaii volcano? Scientists have ideas

One of the most intensely watched elements of the ongoing eruption of Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano is an island that mysteriously formed early on in the crater’s fiery lava lake.

It’s about seven acres in size and drifting like a raft.

The U.S. Geological Survey has been monitoring this deadly oasis since the start of the eruption on Dec. 20, noting its growth and mystifying movements. On Thursday, the island measured 820 feet long and 440 feet wide and stood about 26 feet above the lava lake’s surface, officials wrote on Facebook.

This defies logic for most people, who understand molten lava to be something that melts, well, just about everything.

And that’s not wrong. The USGS says the magma still squirting from a fissure in Kilauea’s crater wall is somewhere between 1,830 and 2,200 degrees Fahrenheit.

So how can an island of rock survive in a 600-foot deep lake of lava? That’s something the USGS has yet to fully explain.

How did the island form?

The lava lake atop Kilauea’s massive crater (called Halemaumau crater) covers about 82 acres, or about seven football fields, officials say. It has a current, too, which the USGS says is responsible for the island “wandering.”

Experts believe the island is made of “material erupted early in this eruption that accumulated at the base of Halemaumau crater,” according to the USGS. “In addition to the raft/island, there are 10 or so small islands visible on the east end of the lake.”

Photos shared on Facebook show the island to be forbidding turf: scorched black, full of cracks and sporting wisps of white smoke. The atmosphere on its surface is both hot and toxic, with a mix of water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide, experts say.

Among the first published studies of lava lake islands was a 1913 report in the American Journal of Science. It referred to multiple sightings of islands “floating tranquilly and apparently unharmed, on the seething bosom of the glowing lava lake.” Experts have a series of theories for what causes the islands and how they stay afloat.

In some cases, the islands are bits of lava that somehow found a way to cool amid the inferno, experts say. In other cases, they are rocks that fell into lava lakes and were too big to melt all at once, the journal reported.

This is a Dec. 30 photo of the main island, showing it to be a barren and burned plot of land. USGS photo

The islands can be a result of the current anomalies, the report says.

“Amid the swirling eddies of the surface lava, a certain area balanced between opposing forces remains, for a considerable time, at rest. There results the formation of a crust which gradually thickens by accretion from below and may also be built up ... until a true island is formed,” the report said.

“Why does not the island sink and why does it not melt? The answer is that it does sink and it does melt, but not all at once. It may be a matter of months rather than of moments.”

As for how such islands stay afloat, they may be buoyed atop a rising current of lava from the lake’s floor, or even a stream of gas bubbles, the report says.