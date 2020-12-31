8-year-old falls through ice — so dad, officer form human chain, Wisconsin video shows

An 8-year-old plunged through the ice on a river in Wisconsin over the weekend, and his harrowing rescue was captured on video recently released by police.

Four boys were playing at the confluence of the Chippewa and Eau Claire Rivers in Eau Claire’s Phoenix Park on Dec. 27 when one of the boys ventured out onto the ice to pick up a can littering the area, Eau Claire police said in a news release.

The ice broke beneath the boy, sending him into the icy water.

In an attempt to help, one of the other boys trekked out onto the iced-over river, but broke through the ice as well, police said. The water was shallow and he was able to return to shore where the other boys had called for help and a bystander contacted 911.

The boy’s father arrived at the scene at the same time as police officer Jason Kaveney.

Video of the incident shows the dad sliding out onto the ice on his belly while Kaveney holds his feet, forming a human chain.

As the dad reaches his son and pulls him partially out of the water, the ice gives way, sending the dad into the river, as well. The bystander quickly grabs hold of Kaveney’s foot as other officers arrive.

The group works together and is ultimately able to pull the father and son to safety.

Officials said both are doing well.

Police lauded the father and Kaveney for their heroic actions.

“This heroic save was made possible by a determined father driven by love and the selfless actions of a faithful guardian of the community,” police said.

The names of the father and son have not been released.

Eau Claire is in west-central Wisconsin, roughly 80 miles east of St. Paul, Minnesota.