Massive snowfall buries Big Bend National Park in Texas. ‘Do not attempt to enter’

A massive West Texas snow storm buried Big Bend National Park, shutting off the park to visitors.

The national park says snowfall of up to 2 feet in areas closed roads, making it impossible to enter or leave.

“Please do not attempt to enter the park,” Big Bend National Park posted Thursday morning on Facebook. “If you become stuck on the roads, park staff are not currently able to assist you.”

Additionally, officials closed roads entering the park from Marathon and Alpine, two of the main towns neighboring the park.

A resident in Alpine captured video of the snowfall.

Farther north on Interstate 10, the snow snarled traffic and stranded drivers Wednesday night while emergency crews responded to multiple accidents, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Video showed semitrailer trucks lined up in traffic.

