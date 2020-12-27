Idaho Statesman Logo
Driver survives plunge off cliff, lands upside down on California beach, rescuers say

San Francisco Fire Department

Rescuers pulled a woman from the wreckage of a car Christmas morning after it plunged off a 120-foot cliff onto a San Francisco beach, firefighters say.

The car landed upside-down on a Fort Funston beach, firefighters reported on Twitter. The woman who had been driving was taken to a trauma center in serious condition.

Rescuers reached the crash by descending on ropes following the 8 a.m. wreck, The San Francisco Chronicle reported. The woman was conscious and able to talk to firefighters.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, KGO reported.

