DNA on glasses left at Las Vegas courthouse fire leads to accused arsonist, feds say

Glasses left behind by an accused arsonist at a U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas helped lead authorities to charge a man for setting the building on fire, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Marty Clark, 32, of Las Vegas, is charged with one count of arson and one count of malicious damage to federal property after he allegedly “intentionally set fire to the Foley Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse … in downtown Las Vegas” on Nov. 7, the release said.

At about 3:20 a.m., a suspect had “poured gasoline on wood framing at the building’s front entrance and set fire to the framing,” according to the release.

A security officer exited the building after seeing the flames inside the lobby, the release said. The officer spotted a man, identified as Clark, standing outside with a gas can, according to the release.

The security officer yelled at Clark to stop and tried to detain him but Clark refused, the release said. Clark yelled back that “it’s my right to protest,” according to the release.

The two fought when the security officer tried to stop Clark from fleeing, during which Clark dropped the gas can and lost his glasses, the release said.

Clark was able to flee in his vehicle, “abandoning the [gas] can and leaving his glasses,” according to the release. The officer got pictures of Clark and the vehicle he took off in, the release said.

After receiving a tip from the public and matching DNA from a swab taken from the glasses left at the courthouse authorities were able to identify Clark, according to the release. Clark was arrested on Dec. 16, the release said.

If convicted, Clark could be sentenced to 5 to 20 years in prison, the release said.