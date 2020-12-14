Man refusing to wear a mask pours beer on bar worker, Indiana video shows. ‘Shameful’

An employee at an Indiana bar had a beer poured by an individual who refused to wear a face mask. High Score Saloon

Owners of an Indiana bar say it’s “disheartening” how a security guard was treated by patrons refusing to wear face masks.

The incident happened Friday night at High Score Saloon in Evansville, located in southwestern Indiana. Video the bar posted to Facebook shows a worker getting a beer dumped on him by a man leaving the establishment.

The owner wrote on Facebook a group of men was told several times to wear their masks while inside the arcade bar. They threw one drink in a corner of the building and also took a drink outside, which they were not allowed to do, according to the bar.

As they were leaving, one of the individuals was caught on camera pouring out his beer on the security guard. The owner said it’s the first time something like this has happened in the three years the bar has been open.

A @14News FOLLOW UP: I spoke to one of the owners of High Score Saloon about an incident involving a group of men who refused to wear a mask after being told several times to put it on before they were asked to leave. What happened next, the owner says won’t be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/YBUP11gc5g — Jessica Costello (@Jessica14News) December 13, 2020

“You’re shameful. Fragile. Subdivision soft,” the bar owner wrote on Facebook. “We have your names and we’re taking appropriate steps with all the security footage you probably didn’t know we had. You’ll likely be on the news and call it a lapse in judgment. The truth is? Actions like this are curated through a lifetime of privilege laced with lack of consequence.”

Individuals over 7 years old must wear a face covering while inside Indiana businesses.

A police report was filed, according to TriStateHomepage.com. The victim did not want to press charges, the Courier & Press reported.

The bar received an outpouring of support on Facebook. Many applauded the bar for how it has given back during the COVID-19 pandemic.

High Score Saloon says it has raised more than $50,000 to local charities, including $6,000 during the pandemic, while its own business has faced difficulties.

The names of the men involved in the incident were not released by the bar.

“Seeking retribution is justified but anything past that would steal from our morals and the fundamentals of kindness we hold so dear at our arcade,” an owner wrote. “People make mistakes. All of us. If we were to be judged only on our worst and weakest moments, what a terrible reputation we would all have. You never know what someone is enduring. It isn’t an excuse for them but should be reason enough for the rest of us to tread forward with as much empathy and understanding as we can muster.”