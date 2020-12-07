Dog missing for months turns up 450 miles away in another state, Texas owner says

A German shepherd named Luna Rose from Pasadena, Texas, went missing for months before she was found in Oklahoma City, the owner says. Screengrab from KFOR.

A German shepherd missing for months turned up a long, long way from home, her Texas owner says.

Luna Rose escaped from a dog-sitter six months ago in the Houston area, spurring an all-out search for the lost dog, owner Susan Ray told KFOR. But the dog Ray had adopted just three months earlier was nowhere to be found, the news outlet reported.

“My boyfriend said, ‘You better get into reality that the dog probably isn’t coming back. Somebody got her and took her,’” Ray told KPRC.

Then Ray got a surprise.

Over 450 miles away, a driver had spotted a dog on a road in Oklahoma City in a dangerous situation, the Houston Chronicle reported.

“Cars were swerving around her, and I was afraid she was going to get hit,” Sara Zink told the news outlet. “When we tried to catch her, she actually just jumped right in the car and laid down in the backseat.”

Then Zink and her husband scanned dog’s microchip at Petco, revealing her identity, the Houston Chronicle reported.

How exactly Luna Rose journeyed to another state remains a mystery.

“I suspect someone picked her up and thought they were helping her out,” Zink told KFOR.

Ray was reunited with her dog last weekend, KPRC reported.

“She’s been bringing out her toys. She ate. She went to the backyard and checked everything out,” Ray, a Pasadena resident, told the news outlet. “It’s just wonderful having her home. This is the greatest Christmas present ever.”