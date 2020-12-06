Shots fired into crowded Whataburger hit hamburgers, Christmas tree, Texas cops say

An 18-year-old in Texas was arrested Friday after police say he fired several shots into a Whataburger restaurant filled with people.

Several police officers were at the downtown patrol office in San Antonio when they heard 10 gunshots nearby, WOAI reported. They looked outside and saw a man running down the street as pedestrians yelled that he had a gun.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Pedro Ortega III, according to the outlet. Four officers on bicycles were able to stop Ortega, but he threw his gun into the San Antonio River, WOAI reported.

Investigators said Ortega had gotten into an argument with several people at Whataburger before taking out a gun and firing at least 10 shots into the front glass of the restaurant, according to KSAT. There were 40 people inside.

Pedro Ortega III, 18, wa arrested after police say he fired multiple shots into a Whataburger in San Antonio. Screengrab: KENS

No one was injured, but police said some of the bullets struck hamburgers, cups and a Christmas tree inside the restaurant, according to KENS.

Ortega was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He’s being held at the Bexar County jail and is awaiting indictment. Ortega is due in court on Jan. 6.

Police are working to retrieve the gun from the river, KSAT reported.

In a statement to KENS, Whataburger said it was “immensely thankful our guests and family members were not hurt. Our deepest gratitude goes to the SAPD officers who responded quickly, secured the restaurant and apprehended the suspect.”

