Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

McDonald’s releases 10 limited-edition Disney World Happy Meal toys. Take a look

Mickey Mouse at the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel attraction.
Mickey Mouse at the iconic Hollywood Tower Hotel attraction. Video screen grab courtesy of McDonald's HappyMeal.com

You won’t have to go too far in order to experience the magic of Disney World this holiday season. Launched Nov. 17, McDonald’s Happy Meal toys now feature Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and the rest of the gang, Disney Parks blog announced.

But only for a limited time.

“The magic of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway has rolled into McDonald’s!” the blog said. “Just in time for their birthday celebration, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse have inspired a brand-new line of Happy Meal toys at McDonald’s, bringing Mouse Rules to the iconic Golden Arches.”

Each toy will figure a different character at an iconic Walt Disney World attraction – like Mickey on the Tower of Terror or Minnie on the Pirates of Caribbean ride. The new toys connect together to form a 10-car train to celebrate Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, a ride that opened this year in Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

Disney toys.jpg
New McDonald’s Happy Meal limited edition toys. Screen grab courtesy of Disney Park Blog
News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

undefined

Coinciding with the arrival of the limited-edition toys, McDonald’s is also giving parents a chance to win big as well.

Through Dec. 14, with the purchase of a Happy Meal, parents can enter for a chance to win a vacation for four to Walt Disney World Resort, Today said.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Profile Image of TJ Macias
TJ Macias
TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated).
  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service