Shopper who asked women to wear masks in store is shot in parking lot, Ohio cops say

A shooting occurred outside a Save A Lot in Toledo, Ohio, after an argument over face masks. Google Maps

A 58-year-old man was shot in a parking lot Sunday after he asked fellow shoppers to put on face masks, according to Ohio police and media reports.

Chester Straley asked two women at a Save A Lot grocery store to wear masks, according to WNWO.

The women argued with Straley and one of them called a separate man, WTOL reported. That man, 67-year-old Gregory Morris, then drove to the store, according to WTOL.

Police say Morris then shot Straley in his left calf, which was witnessed by several people in the parking lot, court records show. Police also found a shell casing at the scene, according to the affidavit.

“I got in my car and sped off (after being shot). I never threaten(ed) him or yelled anything at him, but... all I did was ask them to put on their mask,” Straley said in a statement to WTOL. “This man got in the car/truck and drove to the parking lot with intent to do harm and possibly more. For this reason, I now feel that my life is in danger and ask that all his rights to have guns be revoked for life and all weapons he has collected and destroyed.”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Straley drove himself to his nearby home and was later taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, WNWO said. His wife, Sue Straley, wrote on Facebook he did not need surgery for his injuries and “he’s home resting.”

Morris was arrested Tuesday and faces a felonious assault charge, court records show.