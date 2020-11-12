Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Costco has new rule for people who can’t wear face masks. Here’s what to know

If you’re heading to Costco soon, you’ll want to make sure you have a face covering — the retailer just changed its face mask policy.

Costco announced this week that it would no longer exempt shoppers with medical conditions from its face covering policy.

Shoppers with medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask are now required to wear face shields in Costco stores instead, the company said Tuesday in a news release.

This means that all adult shoppers must wear either a face mask or face shield, no exceptions. Children under age 2 are still exempt from the policy.

The new rule goes into effect on Monday, Nov. 16.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience,” Costco said. “Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.”

Costco started requiring shoppers to wear face masks on May 4, but exempted those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing masks.

Related stories from Idaho Statesman
Dawson White
Dawson covers goings-on across the central region, from breaking to bizarre. She has an MSt from the University of Cambridge and lives in Kansas City.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service