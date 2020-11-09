Idaho Statesman Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National

Trump campaign adviser leading election lawsuits effort has COVID-19, reports say

Citizens United President David Bossie speaks during an Arizona Republican Party news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Citizens United President David Bossie speaks during an Arizona Republican Party news conference, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York) Matt York AP

David Bossie, an adviser for President Donald Trump’s campaign, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to multiple reports.

Bossie, who is in charge of the lawsuits and other efforts to contest the 2020 presidential election results, tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday, Bloomberg, ABC News and CBS News reported Monday.

The Associated Press declared now President-elect Joe Biden the winner of the election Saturday. The Trump campaign has said it will bring the outcome to the courts.

Profile Image of Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge is a reporter covering real-time news in North and South Carolina. She has a degree in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service