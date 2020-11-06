Biden takes lead over Trump in Georgia as overnight ballot counting continues

This combination of Sept. 29, 2020, file photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) AP

Democratic candidate Joe Biden overtook Donald Trump in the state of Georgia early Friday as absentee and mail-in ballots continued to be counted.

The race has not been called yet, and Georgia’s 16 electoral college votes remain to be determined.

In a tweet Thursday night, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger said there were at least 14,097 outstanding ballots to be counted as of 10:35 p.m.

“Thousands of requested overseas and military ballots may arrive by the deadline Friday, and there are provisional ballots left to count,” The Washington Post reported.

With counting continuing in numerous counties throughout #Georgia, as of 10:35 p.m. today there are approximately 14,097 ballots still outstanding.#SecureTheVote — GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (@GaSecofState) November 6, 2020

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.