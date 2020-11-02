Gray wolf found illegally shot and killed in Grand Teton National Park, officials say

A Grand Teton National Park visitor illegally shot and killed a wolf, the National Park Service said.

The body of a collared black-colored gray wolf was found Oct. 26 near the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead within the park, the park said Monday in a news release.

“The illegal taking of wildlife is a violation and subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or up to six months imprisonment,” park officials said. “Additionally, it is a violation to aid or assist in the illegal taking of wildlife and is also subject to a fine up to $5,000 and/or six months imprisonment.”

Wolves roam throughout Yellowstone and Grand Teton national parks, according to the National Park Service. They were reintroduced in 1995 and 1996 and were spotted in Jackson Hole valley within years.

“Anyone with information that could help identify any of the individuals involved or was in the area of the Pilgrim Creek Trailhead the morning of Oct. 26 and can provide any information regarding this activity, please contact call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009 or e-mail us,” the National Park Service said.