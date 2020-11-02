Idaho Statesman Logo
Accused burglar bolts from witness — into path of oncoming SUV, California police say

A 35-year-old man dashed away Thursday night after being accused of stealing from parked cars at a California apartment complex, police say.

Dropping stolen goods as he fled, the accused burglar tripped and fell onto a nearby street, Riverside police wrote on Facebook. An oncoming 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander then ran him over.

Authorities responding to the 9:26 p.m. accident took the man to a hospital, where he later died, the Facebook post says.

The 39-year-old SUV driver, who was not hurt, is cooperating with the investigation, police wrote.

The accused burglar was running from a resident of an apartment complex at Jackson Street and Hendry Avenue — after the witness discovered his parked vehicle had been burglarized, police say.

The resident began checking the complex and found the man, who fled down the sidewalk, police say. The accused burglar ran onto Jackson Street, police say, and then tripped and fell into the path of the oncoming SUV.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to have been involved, police wrote. The identity of the dead man has not been released.

