Skeleton strippers dancing outside a Texas home raise eyebrows at HOA, owner says

Angela Nava’s skeleton strip club display was not well received by her HOA. Angela Nava

A Texas woman’s clever Halloween display amused many of her friends, but not her homeowners association.

The display outside the Richmond home of Angela Nava features skeletons in wigs dancing in a makeshift strip club.

And boy do they have some moves!

Nava mixes up the display each day, showcasing the skeletons in different positions on a stripper pole. There’s even a bouncer and audience members — all skeletons, of course.

The display is called “The Candy Shop” and features music you might hear in a club, including “Ms. New Booty” by Bubba Sparxxx and “Money Maker” by Ludacris.

Nava said the display, which she thought up months ago, is “a creative outlet” for her, KTRK reported.

“We’ve all been cooped up and it’s been just a terrible year,” Nava said. “We’ve just decided if this brings a little bit of joy and a little bit of smiles to someone, then we’re doing everything right.”

But Nava said her homeowners association told her the display was “distasteful,” KHOU reported.

The HOA told Nava in a letter that the display had to be removed because “we’re a family-friendly neighborhood,” the Houston Chronicle reported.

The group has since said she could keep the display through the end of October.

Nava said she has gotten a lot of support and will continue to update the Halloween decorations through the weekend, according to KTRK.

“It’s all fun and games,” said, according to the Houston Chronicle. “This brings joy and happiness to people. It’s OK to be silly and fun.”