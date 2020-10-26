Woman shot to death in a Chuck E. Cheese that was ‘full of families’, Iowa cops say

A woman died after being shot inside a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant Sunday, according to Iowa police.

Police in Davenport went to the Chuck E. Cheese following reports of shots being fired inside the restaurant around 7:30 p.m., police said. When officers arrived, they found a woman unresponsive, according to police.

The woman was taken to Genesis Medical Center in Davenport, where she died, police said.

The Chuck E. Cheese was “full of families and children” when the shooting occurred, according to the Quad-City Times. Details of the shooting were not given, but the Quad-City Times reported the alleged suspect is also a woman.

The alleged shooter fled the restaurant before police arrived and a black Chevrolet Impala may have been involved, WHBF reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The victim, whose name was not released, was not a “young child,” according to WQAD.

Anyone with information about the shooting has been asked to contact Davenport police at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous report at qccrimestoppers.com.