National
The debate winner is ... Kristen Welker? Even Chris Wallace was ‘jealous’ of moderator
Democrats and Republicans don’t seem to agree on much as the election nears, but many shared similar sentiments about who won the final presidential debate.
President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden? Try again. It was moderator Kristen Welker who stole the show, many said Thursday night.
Even Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, who moderated the first debate, praised the skills of the NBC News journalist.
“First of all, I’m jealous,” Wallace said on Fox News. “I would have liked to have been able to moderate that debate and to get a real exchange of views instead of hundreds of interruptions.”
Susan Page, the USA Today Washington bureau chief who moderated the vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris earlier this month, also gave“kudos” to Welker.
Some people said Welker asked both candidates tough questions.
Former CBS News journalist Dan Rather, who has been critical of Trump, called Welker a “consummate pro.”
CNN’s Omar Jimenez referred to Welker as the “winner” of the debate.
Brit Hume and Ben Shapiro were among the conservative pundits who praised Welker’s moderating, the Associated Press reported.
All-access digital subscription
Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.VIEW OFFER
Even Trump, who spoke negatively about Welker leading up to the debate, offered her a compliment during the debate.
“By the way, so far I respect very much the way you’re handling this, I have to say,” Trump said.
Noah Oppenheim, president of NBC News, told CNN everyone at the station was “bursting with pride” for Welker.
“Kristen is beloved and admired by all of us and tonight the whole country knows why,” Oppenheim said.
Comments