‘Unicorn’ puppy with an extra tail on his face is rescued in Missouri, group says

A “unicorn” dog with an extra tail growing from his head was just rescued in Missouri. And he’s the “coolest puppy ever,” a rescue group says.

Narwhal — aptly named after the whales with a singular tusk sticking from their head — was rescued by Mac’s Mission in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, according to a Facebook post. And other than having an extra extremity, he’s just what you’d expect from a rambunctious young puppy.

“The unicorn face tail does not bother Narwhal and he never slows down just like any normal puppy,” the rescue group wrote on Facebook. “He seems completely healthy other than some usual puppy worms he got meds for.”

On Monday, Narwhal went to the doctor for X-rays to determine what — if anything — needed to be done. A veterinarian determined there’s no reason to remove the tail at this time, the group said.

For those wondering, this unique pup isn’t available for adoption — yet. Mac’s Mission is waiting for Narwhal to grow a bit and make sure the tail won’t become a problem. And no, he can’t wag it, the group says.

So, for now, he’ll continue being a “poster puppy” for the pet rescue group — which is getting lots of social media attention. The group wrote on Facebook that Narwhal’s viral story is helping other animals at Mac’s Mission, which specializes in helping dogs with special needs.

Mac’s Mission wrote on Facebook that Narwhal epitomizes the group’s efforts.

“Right now he is pretty much the most unique amazing example of what we do here and we are so thankful to have the chance to be part of his journey. Thank you everyone for helping us help them!”