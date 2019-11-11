Oklahoma cop accused of killing his own police chief in fight in Florida, sheriff says

Mannford, Oklahoma Police Chief Lucky Miller was found dead at Hilton Inn in Pensacola Beach, Florida and an officer in his department is charged, police say. Screengrab from Google.

An Oklahoma police officer is accused of killing his own police chief during a fight in Florida, media outlets report.

Mannford, Oklahoma officer Michael Patrick Nealey was arrested on suspicion that he killed Police Chief Lucky Miller in Pensacola Beach, Florida, KOTV reported. They were attending a conference, according to the Tulsa TV station.

Nealey was being held in Escambia County jail Monday morning without bond, records show.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to the Hilton Hotel on Pensacola Beach about 9:50 p.m., where they found Miller dead, the Pensacola News Journal reported.

“We were told they came here together and were in town for a conference,” spokeswoman Sgt. Melony Peterson told the newspaper. “But we don’t know yet which conference they were going to. We’re still figuring that out.”

Miller, 44, was police chief since 2007 and had a wife and three children, WKRG reported.

“We are heartbroken by the news,” Mannford Mayor Tyler Buttram said in a news release on Facebook. “Please keep both families in your prayers as we work to move forward.”

Escambia County sheriff’s officials haven’t released details about what led to the fight between Nealey and Miller.

Mannford is a town of 3,000 located about 20 miles west of Tulsa.