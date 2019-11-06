Who is FaZe Jarvis? Fortnite creators just banned him for life from the game

FaZe Jarvis won fame for his skill at Fortnite, an online battle royale computer game in which players fight against each other to the last person standing.

But then the 17-year-old got caught openly playing with cheat codes called aimbots, used to help shoot down enemies, in a video of his play posted to YouTube, CNN reports.

Now Jarvis has been banned for life from the game by Fortnite makers Epic Games. He revealed the ban and confessed to cheating in a tearful YouTube video posted Sunday.

“It’s obvious that I made a massive mistake. And, of course, I would never think about doing anything like this again,” Jarvis says in the video, breaking down in tears. “You know, when I was making those videos, I never thought about the consequences that could happen from me making those videos. I just thought about entertaining you guys.”

Jarvis said he only used the aimbots in solo play and training modes, not in competitive play, in the video, which has more than 7 million views.

“I am so, so sorry,” Jarvis told fans in the video, urging them not to follow in his footsteps by cheating.

“It’s just such a dumb thing to do,” he said in the video. “Now I can’t play Fortnite at all.”

Jarvis, the younger brother of another Fortnite superstar, has more than 2 million followers on YouTube for videos of him playing the game, TMZ Sports reported.

Some of those fans are protesting the lifetime ban as being too harsh, but Epic Games says it’s standing firm, according to the publication.

“We have a zero tolerance policy for the usage of cheat software,” an Epic Games spokesperson said, TMZ Sports reported. “When people use aimbots or other cheat technologies to gain an unfair advantage, they ruin games for people who are playing fairly.”

Released in 2017, Fortnite earned $2.4 billion for North Carolina maker Epic Games in 2018 with a player base of more than 125 million, GamesIndustry.biz reported.