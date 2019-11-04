Buffalo Wild Wings fires workers who moved black customers after racist complaint

Employees at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Illinois were fired after a group of diners say they were asked to move tables because of their race.

Mary Vahl says she was part of a group of 18 people — both children and adults — who were seated at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Naperville on Oct. 26, according to a Facebook post. After they were seated, Vahl says her husband realized he’d miscounted the group and went up to tell the host that there were 18 diners, not 15 like he’d previously said.

Not long after, Vahl says the host approached the table and asked the group, of whom most were black, “what race are you guys?” The host explained that a customer sitting nearby who frequents the restaurant “didn’t want [the group] sitting there because he’s ‘racist,’” according to the Facebook post.

Vahl says the group told the host they’d stay put, but after speaking with several managers, they were told they had to move because the table was reserved by “a party of 18 that called in.”

The group ultimately chose to leave rather than move to another table.

Initially representatives of Buffalo Wild Wings told WBBM the company was “in direct communication with the guest to understand their account of what happened and to offer our deepest apologies for any unacceptable behavior.”

Now, Buffalo Wild Wings says the employees involved have been fired.

“We take this incident very seriously and after conducting a thorough, internal investigation have terminated the employees involved,” Buffalo Wild Wings spokeswoman Claire Kudlata told WMAQ. “Buffalo Wild Wings values an inclusive environment and has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.”