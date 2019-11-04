How did sailors imagine seeing mermaids? Ghostly image from NOAA offers explanation

A deep sea photo taken off the East Coast by NOAA researchers is providing ample proof of why mariners once confused squids for mermaids. NOAA photo

A deep sea photo taken off the East Coast by NOAA researchers is providing ample proof of why it was easy for mariners of yore to confuse sea creatures for mermaids.

The image, posted last week on Facebook, shows a “lurking” human-like shape that appears to have arms, legs and a Medusa-like head of hair. It was photographed “creeping” above a remotely operated deep sea vehicle that was exploring a steep slope or escarpment earlier this summer.

NOAA identified the transparent shape as a giant squid.

“Ever get the feeling you’re being watched?” asked the post.

The National Museum of Natural History notes humans long mistook such giant squid for other mythical creatures.

This old illustration shows the confusing squids raised among sailors. National Museum of Natural History image

“For a long time, people saw mysterious movements in the water or found dead giant squid and didn’t know what they were—and even confused a giant squid carcass with a merman or mermaid,” the museum reports.

“Now we know otherwise, but it took a long time for scientific evidence to replace the myths about giant squid,” the museum says.

Mermaids and mermen are legendary half human, half-fish creatures that predate Greek mythology, according to LiveScience.com.

“In folklore, mermaids were often associated with misfortune and death, luring errant sailors off course and even onto rocky shoals,” the museum site reports.

NOAA got the surreal photo by using a sneaky two-camera approach to conduct its research. While a remote camera moved across the sea floor, a wider angle camera was attached to the bottom of its ship, spying on creatures that they believed were secretly observing the remote camera from above.

The research was done as part of the Deep Search 2019 mission, to explore deep water off the Atlantic coast, including canyons and escarpments. NOAA did not reveal the depth the photo was taken.

Commenters on NOAA’s post of the photo marveled that the creature’s appearance was deceptive and likened it instead to a to “a killer gigantic spider” or a large scorpion.