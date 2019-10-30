Wind-whipped flames of Kincade Fire visible from San Francisco — 85 miles away

Stay up to date on the wildfires with breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

A television camera atop Sutro Tower in San Francisco caught sight overnight of the distant wind-whipped flames of the Kincade Fire in Sonoma County — 85 miles away, KPIX reports.

Video of the flames posted by the station shows the Golden Gate Bridge in the lower left corner with the fire’s orange glow off in the distance to the north.

The 977-foot Sutro Tower near the Clarendon Heights neighborhood southwest of downtown San Francisco holds television and radio antennas broadcasting to the city, according to its site.

Gusty winds overnight complicated firefighting efforts at the Sonoma County blaze, with gusts up to 55 mph reported on North Bay peaks, KGO reported. Red flag fire warning conditions are expected to continue through midday Wednesday.

The Kincade Fire has burned 76,825 acres and forced as many as 200,000 people to evacuate since erupting Oct. 23 near Geyserville.

The fire had reached 30 percent containment as of Wednesday morning.

Several mandatory evacuation orders affecting 156,000 people remain in effect, including all or part of Healdsburg and Windsor. Evacuation centers have been set up in Santa Rosa, Petaluma and San Francisco.

PG&E shut off power for hundreds of thousands in Northern California on Tuesday, anticipating strong winds that firefighters feared could spread new fires or lead to Kincade Fire flareups, The Sacramento Bee reported.

The blaze has destroyed 206 structures, including the historic Soda Rock Winery, and damaged 40 others. Two people have been injured by the blaze.

Around 5,000 firefighters are battling the flames.