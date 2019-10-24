Man steals ATV, sells it back to person he stole it from, Texas cops say

A man in Texas found an online buyer for his ATV. The problem? The person he sold it to was the same person he’d stolen it from, police say.

Justin Anderson, 33, stole an ATV and several pieces of landscaping equipment from an El Paso County storage shed on Tuesday, police said in a news release.

Police in Texas say Justin Anderson, 33, tried to sell back stolen landscaping equipment and an ATV to the person from whom he’d stolen it. El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Police say investigators found the ATV and equipment listed on an online marketplace and recruited the victim to meet with Anderson to purchase back the stolen items.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Once the deal was complete, officers arrested Anderson during a traffic a stop, police say.

He was taken to the the El Paso County Detention Center and is charged with theft. Anderson’s bond is set at $2,5000, police say.