Mom abandons young kids and bites other driver after DUI crash, California cops say

A California driver was arrested Friday after, police said, she crashed into another car, bit the vehicle’s owner and then ran away without her two little children.

Lizette Yesenia Aguilar, a 23-year-old Hollister resident, is accused of striking the parked vehicle around 8:30 p.m. Pacific time in the San Benito County town and then driving away before stopping, the Hollister Police Department said in a news release on Monday.

Police said the owner of the vehicle that was hit “came out and contacted the driver and noticed there were three children in the car (later determined to be ages 7, 4 and 1 year old).”

The owner of the car told Aguilar to stay at the crash scene until officers got there, but Aguilar “bit the woman in the arm prior to running away from the area,” police said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Aguilar took the older child with her, but the younger two were abandoned at the crash scene, according to police.

“While officers were searching the area of the nearby apartments for the driver, the driver came back to the scene,” officers said Monday. “Police later determined she was the mother of the two younger children left behind.”

Police said Aguilar “displayed signs of intoxication and refused to cooperate with police,” including resisting arrest and spitting on officers.

“Due to her intoxicated state, Aguilar had to be taken to Hazel Hawkins Hospital for medical clearance where she continued to be verbally abusive toward medical staff, resist officers and kicked officers several times,” police said.

Aguilar was booked at the San Benito County Jail on charges of driving under the influencing, leaving the scene of a crash, battery of an officer, child endangerment and child abandonment, according to police.

Police had the children’s family pick them up, and said that “Child Protection Services was contacted and made aware of the incident for follow up.”