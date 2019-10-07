Child sex doll found in the home of a sex offender, Alabama police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A Foley, Alabama man, was arrested after he failed to register as a sex offender, according to Fox 10.

When Baldwin County sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrest 57-year-old Bobby Ricky Bible, they found him in possession of “several firearms, adult toys, fetish items and an anatomically correct sex doll the size of a juvenile female,” WPMI reported.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, “Bible registered with the state of Alabama in 1999 but moved to Georgia in 2011. They say he moved back at some point but never registered,” per WKRG.

While Bible’s a sex offender, possessing a child-like sex doll is not illegal, according to NBC Boston.

Massachusetts State Police arrested 48-year-old Sean McClure, not for possession of a sex doll, but because they say it “led police to his stash of child pornography,” NBC Boston reported. One lawmaker, however, is seeking to ban the dolls.

“There’s only one reason to possess one of these dolls,” Congressman Dan Donovan, a Republican from Staten Island, told NBC Boston. “It’s to fulfill some perverted fantasy that someone has about having sex with a child or a baby.”

Donovan’s bill passed the U.S. House last year, NBC Boston reported, but it has not reached the Senate yet.