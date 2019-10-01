Uber driver sexually assaults ‘helpless’ passenger in North Carolina, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

An Uber driver took his passenger to the wrong location and sexually assaulted her, North Carolina officials say.

Tarik Aitouali, 39, picked up a woman and agreed to take her to a location in the early morning of June 27, according to an email Tuesday from the Kernersville Police Department.

He instead brought her to a different destination “without her consent and committed a sexual offense,” spokesman Blake Jones wrote.

Police say the passenger was “physically helpless at the time.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

After the sexual assault accusation surfaced, Uber says it stopped Aitouali from using its rideshare app, according to a statement provided to WGHP and other news outlets.

“What’s been reported is deeply upsetting, and our thoughts are with the rider during this difficult time,” the company told the Winston-Salem Journal.

Aitouali was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree kidnapping and second-degree forcible sex offense, authorities say.

He was being held in the Forsyth County jail Tuesday on a $150,000 bond, records show.

Officials say they are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to call 336-996-3000.

Kernersville is about 10 miles east of Winston-Salem.