Cougar that escaped Kansas zoo is recaptured, officials say
A cougar that escaped its enclosure at a Kansas zoo on Monday has been recaptured, officials say.
The animal apparently didn’t get very far.
The cougar escaped Riverside Park and Ralph Mitchell Zoo in Independence, a town in southeast Kansas, according to a news release posted on Facebook. Park officials said the cougar was found on zoo grounds.
Officials have not yet released how the cougar escaped.
Tink, a female cougar, arrived at the zoo in 2011 after being rescued by the Tulsa Zoological Park, according to Friends of Riverside Park and Zoo, a funding organization for the zoo. She is 8 years old.
In 2011, she was found in the backyard of a home in Tulsa, Oklahoma, perched in a tree, Tulsa World reported. The mountain lion was captured and taken to the Tulsa Zoo for care, the newspaper reported.
A DNA test showed that Tink likely came from the Black Hills area in South Dakota, but how she arrived in Oklahoma was a mystery, the Rapid City Journal reported. Because she couldn’t be released into the wild, the Tulsa Zoo relocated Tink to Independence, the newspaper reported.
