Northern lights could flash across the US this weekend. When and where can you watch?

Northern lights flood northwest sky with bright green aurora borealis Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sunday night stargazers in the Seattle area saw a rare Mother's Day light show. Bright green lights filled the sky, and the National Weather Service of Seattle called it one of the best aurora borealis displays seen there in a decade.

Much of the upper U.S. will have a chance to see a colorful display of northern lights this weekend.

The celestial light show could be visible Friday through Sunday because of a “geomagnetic storm” in space, according the Space Weather Prediction Center at NOAA. The best chance to see the aurora borealis is Saturday, WTMJ reported.

The forecast indicates the northern lights will reach as far south as Iowa, according to Thrillist.

The area includes parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Maine, according to WBND.

Plus, a “new and young waxing moon” should make the night skies dark enough to get a good look, NOAA tweeted.

Geomagnetic storm watches are now in effect for 27-29 Sep due to CH HSS influences. A new and young waxing moon this weekend will make for dark skies where it is clear; so keep checking https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for the latest information and forecasts regarding this activity. pic.twitter.com/S8YLRaxNIs — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) September 26, 2019

Although an aurora borealis is visible at night, it’s actually caused by the sun, according to NASA. In a solar storm called a coronal mass ejection, the “sun burps out a huge bubble of electrified gas” through space. The particles get sucked into the magnetic fields of earth and mix with gases in the atmosphere.

The result is a show of green, pink, red, yellow, blue or violet in the sky, according to WWNY.

For the best chance to see the northern lights, leave populated areas with light pollution and just hope there aren’t thunderstorms, WTMJ reported.