Smarter bears prompt NC park to warn campers some old tricks are no longer working

Black bears have become so “active” at North Carolina’s Grandfather Mountain State Park that rangers are now warning visitors to be prepared to “back away slowly and make lots of noise” at a moment’s notice.

Park officials posted the alert Sept. 17, noting bear reports were not only up, but the rascals appear to be getting smarter.

One camper discovered this the hard way after “bear proofing” food by hanging it securely from a tree, a trick known as a “bear hang,” park officials said.

“A bear got their food down,” the park posted. “Bears have a sense of smell seven times more powerful than a blood hound’s. With a nose like that, you can see why it’s so important to be meticulous about food storage.”

Even crumbs are now considered a risk, the park said.

It should come as no surprise that bears have suddenly figured out how to solve the old “bear hang” puzzle. They’re becoming increasingly adaptable, including a newly honed ability to open car doors with their claws and teeth, if necessary.

There was even a report last year of a black bear getting into a home in Highland Falls, N.C., where it opened a deep freezer and began browsing the frozen food for dinner.

State officials did not speculate on why Grandfather Mountain — 120 miles northwest of Charlotte — had suddenly become a bear magnet, but there have been “multiple reported sightings in and around the state park” this month.

Among the tips the park offered visitors is a warning not to approach the bears, nor to run from them.

“If a bear approaches, move away slowly; do not run,” a park Facebook post said. “If necessary, attempt to scare the animal away with loud shouts, by banging pans together, or throwing rocks and sticks at it.”

“Seeing a bear in its wild, natural environment is a very special experience; and is not an imminent risk — as long as you keep your distance, act responsibly,” park officials added.