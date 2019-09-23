Dry shampoo bottle explodes through car’s sunroof and flies 50 feet, Missouri mom says

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

The pictures look like the car was shot or maybe a burglar bashed it with a baseball bat.

But a Missouri mom says an explosive dry shampoo bottle is the real reason the sunroof of her daughter’s car shattered, leaving behind a mess of destruction, according to a Facebook post.

“We thought something fell down from the sky, but the glass was going out so we know that wasn’t the case,” Christine Debrecht, a St. Peters, Missouri mother, told KSDK.

On Facebook, Debrecht posted photos that show the shattered sunroof and white residue inside the center console of the vehicle. She said the console was latched shut, but the pressure inside aerosol can was strong enough on a hot day to blast through the car.

“It blew the console cover off of its hinges, shot through the sunroof, and went high enough in the air that it landed about 50 feet away,” Debrecht said on Facebook.

Fortunately, Debrecht’s 19-year-old daughter wasn’t in the car during the explosion, she told KTVI.

“I just want to remind you (and your kids) to heed those warnings on products you may be using,” Debrecht said on Facebook. “Please don’t leave aerosol cans (and especially dry shampoo, as this seems to be an issue with some brands) in your car! I am so grateful that no one was hurt.”

Last year, police in Massachusetts warned of leaving aerosol cans in hot car after an air conditioning recharger blew out the back window of a Volkswagen Jetta, WWLP reported.

In Phoenix, a woman said she left a can of compressed air on the dashboard of her car and it blasted two holes in the windshield, according to KSAZ.

Sari Custer of the Arizona Science Center told the TV station that she’s surprised there aren’t more publicized explosions.

“So inside those pressurized cans, that heat is making what’s inside heat up and the pressure is building and building and can eventually overcome the materials on the outside of the can,” Custer told KSAZ. “That energy can be explosive.”