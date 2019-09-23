National

Man with crossbow accidentally shoots, kills 58-year-old in North Carolina, police say

A North Carolina man died after a crossbow accident on Sunday, police say.

Officers were called to the scene of the accident in Jacksonville about 4 p.m. and found a 58-year-old man “lying in the yard with a stab wound to his side,” the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said.

A 20-year-old man told them he had accidentally shot the man with a crossbow, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies and EMS performed CPR, according to the sheriff’s office, but the man died at the scene.

The 20-year-old was detained but was later released, the sheriff’s office said, and deputies recovered a knife and crossbow from the scene.

The man is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

Officials have not yet released the name of the victim or the 20-year-old man.

